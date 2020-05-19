Dr. Edward N. Humston, MD, 91, passed away May 18, 2020, of natural causes in Owensboro. He was a graduate of Lawrenceburg High School where he took his team to the state basketball tournament and was a member of the Kentucky Indiana All-Star Team of 1947. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville School of Medicine 1963. He practiced family medicine in Arkansas City, Kansas, Harrodsburg, Lawrenceburg, and Frankfort. Practiced Emergency Medicine in Louisville and Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lea Humston; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles O. Humston, Sr.; and brothers, Charles O. Humston, Jr. and William B. Humston.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Edward N. Humston, Jr. (Sandy) and Linda Knight (Robert); loving companion, Becky Phillips; grandchildren, Heather Fortney (Michael), Tripp Humston (Allison), Andy Knight (Rose Ann), and Jay Knight (Missy). He had 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service at Lawrenceburg Cemetery Saturday, May 23, 1 p.m. EDT. Gash Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy to American Heart Association.
Commented