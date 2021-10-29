Dr. Glen Donald Richards, MD, loving husband, father, and brother, passed away Tuesday at the age of 87.
Glen was born on Oct. 21, 1934, in Hancock County to Charles Thomas Richards and Bessie Eva Falls.
Glen had a large family, all of whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Susana Jardon Richards and their three children, Fritz Hinze, Ingrid Ottenbruch, and Charles Phillip Richards; and his first three children with Violet Moore Richards: Cynthia Richards, Donna Richards and Scott Richards.
He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Lilith Todd, Olivia Richards, Samuel Todd, Calli Zeron, Ella Richards, Natascha Ottenbruch, Katrin Ottenbruch and Tomas Zeron; and his three sons-in-law Adam Todd, Tony Zeronv, Jorg Ottenbruch; and his daughter-in-law Steffani Powell.
He leaves behind his sisters, Norma Jean Evans, Alice Stamps, Marlene Wheatley and Ann Wells; his brother, Carl Richards; his brothers-in-law, Lucky Stamps, John Wheatley and Steve Wells; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Louise and Lula Mae; and brothers, Edward, Curtis, John; and his brother-in-law, Cody Evans.
Glen graduated from Hawesville High School in 1955, completed two years of college at Campbellsville College and two years at Georgetown College, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree, becoming the first in his family to receive a college degree. He received his Medical Doctorate (MD) degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. After a medical internship at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Richards returned to Hancock County to open his first practice. A great believer in education, Dr. Richards, mid-career, continued his studies at the University of Louisville School of Medicine to receive training to practice anesthesiology.
During more than 40 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Richards brought his talents to several communities in Kentucky and Georgia. In his early career, he established a clinic in Hancock County to provide medical care to an underserved community. In Owensboro, he established and built a general medical practice and practiced anesthesiology at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. In Georgia, he served as an emergency room doctor. At the Fort Knox Army Base, Dr. Richards served as Director of the Veterans Affairs Clinic where he treated many active and retired military personnel until his retirement.
A master storyteller, Dr. Richards often told the stories of his childhood, growing up in a hollow in Easton, Kentucky, along with his eleven brothers and sisters. He took great pride in his family, his parents and their hard work and how they instilled that ethos into their children along with a deep love of family. He was also proud of the accomplishments of his six children and eight grandchildren and loved to tell those stories as well. But he may best be remembered as “Doc,” a good doctor who returned early in his career to Hancock County and served his patients well with compassion and skill. He built his long career in medicine on that foundation of giving back to his community and served so many so well. Greatly loved, he will be missed by many, and his influence will be felt for generations to come.
Funeral service is 7p.m. Friday Oct. 29, 2021, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation is 4p.m. Friday until time of service. Burial will be Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, 5050 KY Hwy. 144, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 at 2pm (CST).
