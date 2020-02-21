BOWLING GREEN — It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dr. H.C. Alford Jr. announces his unexpected passing on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 87 years.
Born Sept. 14, 1932, in Richardsville, he grew up on a rural farm, acquiring a vigorous work ethic. He served in the Korean War, and with his leadership and typing skills, was precociously promoted to a U.S. Army supply sergeant. After returning home, H.C. graduated from Western Kentucky University, where he met and married his WKU biology teacher, Margaret Simons. They then moved to Auburn University, where she taught microbiology, and he matriculated with a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Known as “Doc” in Owensboro and befriending all, he treated thousands of large and small animals at Kentuckiana Animal Clinic and at local farms.
A lifetime Christian and elder, H.C. was a longtime member with his family of South Side and Westside Church of Christ in Owensboro, and later a member of the Bowling Green 12th Street Church of Christ, Ray’s Branch Church of Christ, and more recently, Parkway Church of Christ. After losing Margaret in 2008, he found love again and married Jean Vinson in 2013, with whom he rekindled his life-spark and resharpened his hoe. Known for his mental brilliance, his pranks and his love of God, nature and gardening, H.C. leaves behind a legacy of his wooded farm in Richardsville that is home to hundreds of hummingbirds, deer and wild turkey, which he shared with his dear family and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flora Russell and H.C. Alford Sr.; his siblings, Dorman, Norman, Mary and Demp; and his first wife, Margaret (Simons), mother of their three children. He is survived by his second lovely wife, Jean (Vinson), and her two daughters, Sarah Vinson and Amanda Paris; as well as his three children with Margaret, Sue Martin (John), Linda Baker (Ken) and Steve Alford (Kelley); and seven grandchildren, Evan, Sky and Daisy Martin, Amanda (John Logan) Thomas, Andrew Baker and Danny and Jake Alford; and siblings Ray Alford and Frank Alford.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, with interment to follow at Green River Union Cemetery in Richardsville. Memorial services will be at J.C. Kirby Funeral Home on Broadway in Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Commented