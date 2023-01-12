GREENVILLE — Dr. H. Ray England, 70, formerly of Greenville, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus after a 16-year battle with Parkinson’s Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his residence in Evansville, Indiana.
Dr. H. Ray England was born Feb. 2, 1952, in Campbellsville. He graduated from Taylor County High School, Campbellsville College, and then received his Master’s of Divinity and Ph.D. in Greek and New Testament from Southern Seminary.
He followed God’s calling to the ministry in several ways. He was Pastor at Buena Vista Baptist Church (Lancaster), Mt. Vernon Baptist Church (Waddy), First Baptist Church Winchester (Winchester), Minister of Education at Campbellsville Baptist Church (Campbellsville), and Pastor of Second Baptist Church (Greenville) where he became affectionately known as Brother Ray.
Brother Ray has always had a heart for missions. He shared the love of Christ around the world throughout many short-term mission trips, served as a trustee for the International Mission Board (IMB), and then served as a missionary in the Philippines with the IMB. Brother Ray shared his love for the scripture through teaching at the Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary and as an adjunct professor.
While Pastor at Second Baptist Church, Bro. Ray also shared his love of Christ by serving the community in too many ways to list here. He not only talked the talk, but he did his best to walk the walk.
Ray, lovingly known as “Pops,” enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Lord of the Ring marathons, basketball, telling jokes, and doing magic tricks. He was a constant source of encouragement, advice, and hugs.
He was greeted in heaven by his parents, Herbert and Elizabeth England, and sister, Wanda Sapp.
He will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 48 years, Leslie England; three daughters, Mary Beth (Dale) Potts, Jennifer (Todd) Elkins, and Stoya (Dustin) Hastings; grandchildren, Wesley, Samuel Ray, and Nolan Potts, Isabella, Kathryn, Mingo, and Owen Elkins, Elias, Lily Rae, and Tobiah Hastings; and brother, Larry (Betty Sue) England.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Second Baptist Church in Greenville, with Bro. Josh Smith officiating, assisted by Dr. Kevin Milburn and Bro. Chris Dennis. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Brother Ray’s greatest passion, other than his family, was sharing the gospel and love of Christ. In lieu of gifts, please consider supporting our missionaries through a donation to the International Mission Board at www.imb.org/generosity/give-now.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
