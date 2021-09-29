CENTRAL CITY — Dr. James Stanton Brashear, 85, of Central City, died 11:41 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Dr. Brashear was born June 23, 1936, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Central City. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the 12th Evacuation Hospital in Cu Chi, Vietnam. Dr. Brashear graduated from My Old Kentucky Home High School, Georgetown College and the University of Louisville College of Medicine in 1961. He faithfully served his community as a primary care physician, practicing in Muhlenberg County from 1962 until his death. His patients at Muhlenberg Community Hospital affectionately referred to him as “Big Doc.” He organized the first polio vaccine distribution in Muhlenberg County in 1962 and served on the Rural Kentucky Medical Scholarship Fund Board of Directors. He enjoyed hunting, especially pheasant, horse racing and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joe Brashear; parents Vernon and Sarah Brashear; and brother Malcolm Brashear.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Dupps Brashear; daughters Jenna (John Palmer) Brashear of Owensboro and Lindsay Watkins of Central City; sons David Brashear of Drakesboro, Tommy (Peggy) Brashear of Louisville, Jimmy (Gay) Brashear of Lexington and David (Macy) Watkins of Louisville; grandchildren Taylor (Luke) Newman, Kristen Brashear, Jacob Brashear and Audrey Watkins; sister-in-law JoAnn Brashear; and nephews Ronn Brashear and Larry Brashear.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Rural Kentucky Medical Scholarship Fund, 4965 U.S. Hwy. 42, Suite 2000, Louisville, KY 40222.
