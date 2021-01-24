WEBSTER, N.Y. — At 93 years young, Dr. Joan Mack passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Clarice Mack Meridan and Francis Michael Mack; her brothers, Gerald Mack and William Mack; stepfather Ernest Meridan; stepsister Cherie Meridan Keller.
She is survived by her nieces, Martha (Scott) Erbland, Karen (Jeff) Pankow and Cheryl (Jim) Pohlman; her nephews, Father Joseph Mack and Dennis Mack; her student, friend and caregiver Adrienne (Tommy) Vallandingham; along with many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dr. Mack graduated from West High School in 1945. Her love of music led her to The Eastman School of Music where she received a bachelor’s in music in 1949. She then attended Indiana University where she received a master’s in music in 1951. She then returned to her beloved Eastman and received her doctorate in music arts in 1962. From there, she began a lifelong adventure in the music world. She would be both a performer and a teacher.
Dr. Mack began her career in 1951. As a performer, she was a soloist with the Greenville Symphony of South Carolina, the Spartanburg Symphony of South Carolina, the Augusta Civic Orchestra of Georgia, the Webster Groves Civic Symphony of Missouri and the Butler University Symphony of Indiana. She was also principal cellist of the Nashville Symphony of Tennessee, a member of the Owensboro Symphony, principal cellist of the Owensboro Chamber Orchestra and principal cellist of the Bowling Green Western Symphony Orchestra. Joan was also a member of the Testore String Quartet, the Brescia Trio, Brescia Strings, as well as performing in numerous programs during the summers at the music festival in New Harmony and the Greater Owensboro Music Camp and Festival. She also performed in Paris, France, and Austria, where she represented the Paris American Academy of Music.
Dr. Mack’s teaching career spanned almost 70 years. She worked with students from elementary school through post-graduate. She taught strings, but the cello was her passion. She taught at the Julius Hartt College of Music, Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the Spartanburg City Schools. While principal cellist of the Nashville Symphony, she also taught at the George Peabody College in Nashville, as well as being the director of string orchestra at Peabody. Joan was an assistant professor at Webster College in Missouri, Butler University in Indiana, East Carolina University in North Carolina and Brescia College in Kentucky. She finished her formal teaching career at Henderson Community College. The music programs at the colleges she taught at grew under her direction and teaching. The cello sections were considered exceptional.
Her passion for her students, her children as she called them, began in 1953. Over the years, she had the privilege of teaching many students who went on to play in symphonies, teach music in college and in high schools. Many of her college students followed her to the different colleges she taught at. She was sought out by others. Her colleagues had nothing but praise for the caliber of her teaching and the expertise she brought to her students.
Dr. Mack was a pillar of the music community in Owensboro for over 40 years, impacted countless lives with her love of music and her gift for sharing music. She taught students of all ages as both a music professor at Brescia College and as a private Suzuki Method instructor in her home where she taught cello, violin and viola until March 2020 at the age of 92. Dr. Mack will be remembered for her passion for music, but more importantly, her love for her students who she considered family. Dr. Mack’s musical legacy lives on in her students who perform around the world and who continue to teach.
At 92, she decided it was time to return to her family in Rochester, New York. She spent her final year at The Maplewood in Webster, New York, where she received exceptional care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her family is grateful that they were able to see her in person during her final days. We would like to thank the staff at the Maplewood and especially the Seneca Station Nurses for taking such good care of Aunt Joan.
There will be no formal calling hours, and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers or to make a gift in Dr. Mack’s memory, donations can be made to the Wilmot Cancer Institute, an organization that is very special to Dr. Mack and her family.
