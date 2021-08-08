STURGIS — Dr. John A. Arnold Jr., 76, of Sturgis, died Sunday morning July 25, 2021 at Deaconess Union County Hospital. Dr. John, as he was often called, was born Aug. 23, 1944, on a farm in Webster County to parents John Alloway Arnold Sr. and C. Justine Blackwell Arnold.
He spent his early school years in Webster County grade schools. He was interested in playing sports and transferred to Sturgis High School, where he excelled in basketball, football and track. After graduation in 1963, he enrolled in Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis and graduated in 1967 with his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He joined the practice of Dr. A.E. Niese and practiced for 42 years. Shortly after starting work, he encountered a delay when Uncle Sam called. He entered the U.S. Army for two years serving during the Vietnam era in Okinawa in the Ryukyu Islands. He returned to Sturgis and continued his practice. In 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Sandra Stevenson. They became proud parents of two children: a daughter, Alisa Beth Arnold, and a son, John Alloway Arnold III. Dr. John was very active in his profession’s legal affairs and worked over the years to improve respect for the laws and recognition of the profession to the benefit of their parents. He and a college friend, Dr. Frank Hideg, continued their involvement and were both awarded Lifetime Achievement by the Kentucky Association of Chiropractors in 2012.
In the 1970s, he became interested in local politics and served as Sturgis city councilman and mayor during this time. Serving sparked an interest and desire to do more in state politics, and he was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 1995. He served for 20 years in his District of Union, part of Henderson and part of Daviess Counties. He was vice-chair of Appropriations and Revenue, a member of Agriculture and Small Business and vice-chair of Health and Welfare. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Sturgis Kiwanis Club and a charter board member of Union County Economic Development Foundation. He really enjoyed watching his children grow and participate in sports and other activities. Especially fun was coaching little league basketball.
Dr. John was survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandy S. Arnold; his son, John A. Arnold III of Henderson; his daughter, Alisa Beth Arnold and Pam Coalson of Canton, Georgia; his grandchildren, Abigail, Emma, Bailey and Hagan Arnold; along with a new great-granddaughter, Swae Martin.
The service was held Wednesday, July 28, at First Baptist Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Shane O’Guin officiated. The burial was held at Pride-Bordley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Union County Happy Packs, P.O. Box 718, Morganfield, KY 42437.
Online condolences can be made at www.whitsell
Commented