CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI — Dr. John Hendricks, of Griffin, Georgia and Iuka, Mississippi, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. John Thornton Benedict Hendricks was born in 1939 to Dr. Herman and Helen (Hedger) Hendricks in Knoxville, Tennessee. He lived abroad in post-World War II Europe and Japan with his father, a Marshal Plan diplomat, and graduated from Tennessee Military Institute. His step-mother was Gladys Smelcher Hendricks.
Hendricks briefly attended Centre College but went on to Western Kentucky College, later University, where he earned his BA in English and History (1960), and also a MA in English (1959). While working on his master’s degree, he met and fell in love with Patsy Ann Carman and they were married six weeks after meeting in the history club. They were married for 61 years. In 1969, Hendricks earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership.
Known affectionately as “Doc,” Dr. Hendricks taught in public and private schools from Kentucky to Tennessee to Virginia and, lastly, Georgia. He also served as a superintendent (1978) in Mathews County, Virginia and principal at Buckingham High from 1972 to 1978 where he built the first vocational high school in the state of Virginia. He also taught freshman English and developmental studies at William and Mary, Mercer University, Gordon College, and Clayton State University.
Dr. Hendricks served in the United States Army, Army Reserve, and Kentucky and Virginia National Guards from 1962 to 1975, with an honorable discharge as an officer.
Dr. Hendricks served as a Methodist circuit preacher for Ebenezer, Pleasant Hill, and Aldora Mills. He was an accomplished singer and songwriter publishing three volumes of poetry and the regional best-seller “Once Upon A Lynching: The Story of Jerome Boyett.” He was an avid Gideon before his 1994 conversion to Roman Catholicism where he was a parishioner at Sacred Heart in Griffin, Georgia.
Dr. Hendricks was a man of all seasons with many passions and hobbies. His greatest pleasures were his German Shepherds, gardening, and fishing with his grandson.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Erma Louise and Margaret Hendricks, and a granddaughter, Lorelei Hendricks Browning.
Dr. Hendricks is survived by his wife, Patsy Carman Hendricks, of Iuka, Mississippi; a daughter, Anne Childress (David Childress), of Corinth, Mississippi; a grandson, Ian R. Browning, of Griffin, Georgia; and a son, Bob Hendricks of Griffin, Georgia.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Military Honors will be conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. A private burial will be held in the family cemetery in Beech Grove for family members. Friends and family may visit from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dr. Hendricks’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone desiring to send flowers may do so. The two charities that Dr. Hendricks supported were Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate and Rachel’s Vineyard, 808 N. Henderson Road, Suite 210, King of Prussia, PA 19406, at https://www.rachelsvineyard.org/donate/index.aspx.
Share your memories and photos of Dr. Hendricks at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented