Dr. Kimberly Danzer passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the age of 53. Born Dec. 29, 1968, in Portsmouth, Ohio, she graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry in 1996 and practiced dentistry for many years in Boulder and Westminster, Colorado.
Kimberly was a lover of dogs, gardening, and cooking. She was an avid reader and a great storyteller. She loved to laugh and enjoyed skiing, tai chi, and Pilates.
Kimberly was also a member of Saint Dominic’s Catholic Church in Denver, Colorado.
Kimberly is survived by her parents, Joseph and Debra Danzer, of Owensboro; her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Joe and Tracey Danzer; and her five nephews, Garrison, William, Cooper, Houston, and Henry, also of Owensboro.
The Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m., with the Rosary beginning at 11 a.m., until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of Mass donations. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Kimberly Danzer may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
