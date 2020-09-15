Dr. Lawrence “Larry” R. Wright, 71, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2020, at home in the presence of his wife, Suzy. He was born in Wayne, Michigan, to his parents, William Hughes Wright and Rita Margaret Carrico Wright. He attended Dearborn High School in Dearborn, Michigan, followed by Western Michigan University where he received the degree of bachelor of science. Upon graduation, he enrolled at the Indiana University of Optometry where he graduated with honors in 1974. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Army where he served with distinction as clinical optometrist in the Medical Corps at Fort Campbell from 1975 to 1977.
Dr. Wright enjoyed serving his many patients for over 39 years in the profession he cherished. He practiced privately in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Morganfield, and Evansville, Indiana, where he retired in 2016. He excelled in athletics his entire life lettering all four years in high school in both basketball and football and was scouted by the Detroit Tigers in the summer of 1967 as a pitcher.
Dr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Brandon Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Suzy Wright; daughter, Brandi Wright; brother, Dr. William Wright; and granddaughters, Adelyn Moorman and Mara Moorman.
Public visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private service to follow.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented