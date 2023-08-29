Dr. Marilyn Kaye Brookman, 82, left this Earth Friday, August 25, 2023, and is now in the arms of Jesus Christ in her forever Heavenly home. She was surrounded by her loving family. The Marion County, Illinois native was born July 21, 1941, to the late William and Lularose Armstrong. Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Friends and family will remember her as a caring, loving, and supportive woman. She was an inspiration to many.
In her faithful life, Marilyn was a current member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a former member of Settle Memorial UMC.
Dr. Brookman was the Executive Director of Western Kentucky University-Owensboro and former Dean of Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois. She had served in many capacities including President of Rotary, Kentucky Colonel, Board member of Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Owensboro, the Alma Randolph Foundation, and many others.
Marilyn had a heart of gold and truly tried to live as Jesus would. She took the time to do special things to make everyone feel loved and cared for. She will be greatly missed.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Joseph Brookman; her parents; her grandparents; and her in-laws.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lucretia Hopkins and husband, David; grandsons, Harrison and Thomas Hopkins; brother-in-law, John Brookman and wife, Ranae; niece, Julie Rippel and family; Lela Trumbo; Lori Trumbo; Tina Martens and family; Ann Grasher and family; Avery Trumbo and family; Judy and David Mason and family; Jerry Heflin and family; and special friends, Ron and Hazel Hopkins, Ruth Barczewski, Sister Vivian Bowles, Anne Federlein, Jackie Addington, Judy Gregory, Kenny and Kitty Bowlds, Ben and Cynthia Harrington, Tony and Shirley Williams, Melissa Siebert, and countless others.
The family would like to thank their church family. Your support, love, and kindness mean the world to us.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, officiated by Brother Terry Modi. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, Illinois. Visitation is 3 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3611 Ralph Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
