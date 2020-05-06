Dr. Martha “Marti” Lee Christie, 72, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Jan. 28, 1948, a daughter of the late William C. and Ann Purdy of Grafton, Illinois.
Mrs. Christie was also preceded in death by her sisters Chiquita and Linda.
Her sister Tina is the last surviving Purdy family member.
A 1966 graduate of Jerseyville High School in Illinois, Lee continued her education accomplishments by receiving a bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN) from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Illinois, a master of science degree in psychiatric nursing (MSN) from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and a PhD in nursing from Illinois State University, Bloomington/Normal, Illinois
She met her husband, Larry Steve “Sonny” Christie, while he was serving in the U.S. Army Air Defense Command. After five years together, they married on Sept. 11, 1971, and have been together for over 53 years. Lee and Sonny lived in Springfield, Illinois, working for the State of Illinois government in various positions and departments, both retiring in 2002. In addition to government positions, Lee also taught nursing courses at Illinois State University in Springfield, Illinois, and the University of Montana in Great Falls. Lee and her husband moved to Owensboro, in 2005. Lee loved the outdoors and gardening, being particularly proud of her flower gardens and other ornamental plants. She loved the many animals she and Sonny had over the years and left her two beautiful ragdoll kitties, Krackers and Snickers, for Sonny to spoil even more than she had.
Lee is survived by her husband, Steve “Sonny” Christie and her sister Tina Purdy.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Dr. Christie’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Dr. Christie may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented