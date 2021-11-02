Dr. Mary Alice “Bunny” Wright, 76, formerly of Owensboro, died in Norman, Oklahoma on Oct. 7. She was born on March 24, 1945, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to John S. Wright and Alice Marie (Layman) Wright.
She is survived by her son, Rick Lockett; brother, John S. Wright, Jr. (Brenda); nephew, Jack Wright (Mary Lynn); niece, Elaine Wright; nephew, Andrew Wright (Meredith); several grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and cat, Minnie.
Bunny Wright was many things — a wife, a daughter, a mother, and an exceptional individual in her own right. A graduate of Owensboro High School, class of 1963, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College, two master’s degrees from the University of Kentucky, and a PhD in Library Science from Indiana University. Professionally, she was a respected professor at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and the University of Oklahoma, a grant writer and the Director of Public Libraries in Jasper, Indiana and Moscow, Idaho.
Bunny Wright was a lover of communities and of the things that unite us. She was both passionate and compassionate. She was smart, wise and kind. She will be missed by people and a world that need those qualities.
There will be a private burial on the morning of Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation is Friday , Nov. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brescia University, C. E. Field Center for Professional Studies, 811 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
Commented