HAWESVILLE — Dr. Maurice E. Fuchs, D.O., 91, of Hawesville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Heartford House. He was born in Hancock County on Dec. 18, 1928, to the late Wroe and Zula Morris Fuchs. Dr. Fuchs was a longtime member of Blackford Baptist Church and a member of Whitesville Lion’s Club. Dr. Fuchs operated his medical practice in Whitesville for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Virginia Brandle Fuchs, in 2018; and a sister, Shirlene Rice.
He is survived by his son, Gary (Sandee) Fuchs; two grandsons; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Mary Boling, Sadie (Sherman) Fuchs and Doris (Anthony) Taylor; a brother-in-law, Clyde Brandle; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Blackford Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Dr. Fuchs family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. Monday until service time at the church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House in Dr. Fuchs memory.
