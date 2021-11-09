Dr. Noel B. “Buddy” Maddox Jr., 91, of Owensboro passed away peacefully on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his bride of 68 years by his side. He was born October 9, 1930 in Owensboro to the late Noel and Maude Maddox. Buddy was a 1948 graduate of Owensboro High School, a 1953 graduate of Western Kentucky State College, and a 1957 graduate of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. After dental school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving for two years. After 40 years, he retired from his dental practice in Owensboro in 1996.
Buddy was quite active with his memberships in the Sons of the American Revolution, Kiwanis, Rotary, Jaycees, Masonic Lodge, the All-American Club at KWC, and the Green River Dental Society. He was instrumental in establishing the Community Dental Clinic of Owensboro. Buddy volunteered to ring the bells for the Salvation Army. He was honored to receive the Kentucky Dental Society Donald P. Newsom Award. Buddy was a lifelong member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. Buddy enjoyed life to the fullest. His greatest joy was fishing, belonging to both the Owensboro Bass Club and the Hancock County Bass Club. Buddy took many fishing trips to Canada with his friend, Dr. Charles Schertzinger.
Buddy was survived by his wife, Jean Horn Maddox and daughter, Kim (Tom) Lavery, both of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Audrey (Reed) Hall of Atlanta, Georgia; and several nephews, great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 W. Third Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
