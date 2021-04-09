Dr. Norma Carol Tatom Reese went home to glory on Easter evening, April 4, 2021, at Heartford House in Owensboro. The last song she heard was “Let it Be” by The Beatles. Pastor Jane Rothman of the Lutheran diocese gave her the Commendation of the Dying, and Carol’s daughter held her hand.
Dr. Reese attended high school in Okinawa, Japan, and Homestead, Florida. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Miami at Florida and her master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Mississippi. She was the first in her family to go to college and to earn a doctoral degree, and she showed us it was possible. She practiced clinical psychology for 25 years, directing and inpatient tune, counseling, and pioneering in research for sex offender rehabilitation therapies. In her retirement, Dr. Reese volunteered with Hospice of Western Kentucky and was an active member of both Trinity Episcopal and Faith Lutheran churches. She modestly supported many charities and was an LGBTQIA ally. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Madeline chapter, and an active member of Daughters of the King.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Tatom (age 3); son James Steven Reese of Juneau, Alaska; her granddaughter, Susan Joyous Reese (age 2 months) of Louisiana; her father and mother, Virgil and Lily Tatom of Florida, and previously of Stamps, Arkansas; as well as the ancestors of these two.
She is survived by her sister, B.G. Tatom of Florida; daughter Cher Reese Eaves (John Thomas Eaves Jr.) of Pleasant Ridge; daughter-in-law Juanita Reese and her wife, Sara Boesser, of New Mexico; grandson Jordan Reese and his husband, Paul Douglas Rostad, of Washington; granddaughter Janae Reese of California; nephew Jade Tatom of California; niece Summer Savannah; great-nieces Kylie Tatom of Tennessee, and Leanna Grace Seffens of Florida; and many, many friends at Trinity Episcopal and Faith Lutheran churches.
Dr. Reese was proud of and felt blessed to have her ancestors and each member of her far-flung but loving and precious family.
There will be a eulogy tea 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church for remembering her.
Dr. Reese has donated her corporeal remains to the University of Louisville medical school for research because, she said, “I’m done with them.” She will have no grave marker because, she said, “I won’t be there.”
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice at Western Kentucky or one of her churches.
