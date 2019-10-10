KENNETT SQUARE, Penn. -- With great sadness, we announce the death of Dr. Patrick T. Hardesty, 68, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10, 2019, at ACTS Country House in Wilmington, Delaware. Patrick was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Owensboro to J. Andrew and Margaret (Greenwell) Hardesty, who predeceased him, as did a brother-in-law, Dr. James C. Doig.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Dr. Linda G. Carter; six siblings, Stephen Hardesty (Patricia), Dr. Kathleen Hardesty Doig, Dr. Martha Hardesty (Nasser), Richard Hardesty (Nancy), Susan Hardesty Routt and Charles Hardesty (Rita); as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Patrick graduated from Trinity High School in 1969 and received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Brescia College in 1973 and a master's degree in the same subject from Purdue University in 1975. He continued his studies at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and was awarded a doctorate in analytical chemistry in 1980. His career from that point on was with the DuPont Company, where he held various positions, retiring after 34 years as a manager in the Global Regulatory Group for the Crop Protection Business.
A man of many talents and much curiosity, Patrick was an avid whitewater kayaker with the Wilmington Trail Club. He also loved etymologies, puns, travel, building stone walls and antique tractors. Patrick was a member of the Tri-State Jazz Society, American Chemical Society and St. Mary of the Assumption Parish.
Special thanks are extended to the many people who cared for and comforted Patrick.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity High School Endowment Fund or a charity of your choice.
