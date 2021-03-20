YARMOUTH PORT, Mass. — Dr. Paul Michael O’Bryan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Cape Cod Hospital. Born Sept. 21, 1941, in Owensboro, he was a son of the late Paul and Irene O’Bryan.
Dr. O’Bryan earned his B.S. degree from Brescia College in Owensboro in 1964 and his Ph.D. From Tulane University in New Orleans in 1969. He did a postdoctoral fellowship in neurophysiology at NIH. He was a special fellow at the Nobel Institute for Neurophysiology in Stockholm.
Dr. O’Bryan joined the Boston Medical School Faculty in 1975 and has taught physiology, neuroscience and endocrinology at the school for over 30 years. He taught preclinical medical, dental and graduate studies. Dr. O’Bryan received many teaching awards, including the coveted Thomas Robitscher Medical Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching (10 times). He received the title of Emeritus Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at Boston University School of Medicine in 2016. Over his career, he taught 10,000 medical students plus undergraduates.
Paul enjoyed playing golf with his wife, grandchildren and his medical students. He played tennis with his family and friends at the South Yarmouth Tennis Club. He did the New York Times crossword puzzles religiously. As a younger man, he ran marathons, hiked the English countryside and camped with his children.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joanne Bleckinger O’Bryan of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts, Judy Basham (Ralph) of St. Simons, Georgia, Sara Boswell Janes of Lexington, Larry Boswell (Paulette) and David Boswell (Sandy) of Owensboro; children Erin O’Bryan of Pepperell, Massachusetts, Kelly Tierney of Lowell, Massachusetts, Scott O’Bryan (Gillian) of Bloomington, Indiana, and Sean O’Bryan (Hannah) of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and grandchildren Emily Tierney (Alex Kea), Christopher Tierney, Brendan Tierney, Andrew Tierney, Megan Tierney, Carly Pascal, Aidan Broderick, and Lily and Henry O’Bryan.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering has been postponed.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
