Dr. R. Glenn Greene, 93, a long-time Owensboro physician, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. He was the son of the late Albert Reams and Lois Greene of Nashville, Tennessee, and husband to the late Virginia Arnold Greene. Glenn grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, attending Montgomery Bell Academy and later earned his undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University. He graduated from Vanderbilt Medical School in 1954. After graduating from medical school and completing his residency, Glenn was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served in the Medical Corps from 1957 to 1959 at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.
While serving in the Army, Glenn was introduced to aviation, which became a life-long passion. He eventually crisscrossed the U.S. piloting his own airplanes, served as a part-time commercial pilot for a regional airline in Kentucky, and later served as a part-time corporate jet pilot. In addition to being a skilled pilot, Glenn was an accomplished musician (piano, clarinet, and saxophone) who played events throughout Middle Tennessee while living in Nashville. Glenn was also an avid traveler, having completed numerous excursions around the world with family and friends.
Glenn supported Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Medical School generously throughout his career. He and his late wife, Virginia, formed the R. Glenn and Virginia Greene lectureship in cardiology at Vanderbilt Medical School, the Dr. R. Glenn and Virginia Greene Directorship of Cardiology, and the Dr. R. Glenn and Virginia Greene and Lois and Reams Greene Trust at Hillsboro Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, Mark McInteer, pastor.
In retirement, Glenn continued to reside with Virginia in Owensboro while continuing to travel and enjoy family and friends. Glenn was a devout Christian and a member of Hillsboro Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee. He also attended and taught an adult Sunday school class at Third Baptist Church in Owensboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Arnold Greene, and a sister, Helen Jones (Richard) Proos of Mountain City, Tennessee.
He is survived by his daughters, Ginger Greene of Philpot and Dee Dee Yeagle of Bowling Green; granddaughter, Ashley Moorman; nephews, Greg Jones of Elizabethtown, Jamey (Gloria) Jones of Matthews, North Carolina and children, Colin (Audrey) Jones, Olivia Jones, and Wesley Jones; nieces, Sue (Jeff) Wilson of Wake Forest, North Carolina and children, Jason (Kelli) Davis and Lauren (Joe) Weaver, Clara (Roger) Spurlock of Fayetteville, Tennessee and children, Mary Beth (Bryan) Seals, Blair (Andrea) Spurlock, Joseph (Megan) Spurlock, and Evan Spurlock; stepdaughter, Karen (Jim) Grise and son, Lee Grise; stepson, Keith (Nancy) Arnold and children, Kristen (John) Stribling, Jessica (Daniel) Lee, and Kamryn Lee; and stepson, Kevin (Karla) Arnold and children, Chaz (Blaire) Arnold, and Bethany (Seth) Evans.
Glenn’s family members express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Glenn and Virginia’s devoted caregivers for the great care and love shown to them both, Sherry Rust, Jerri Jewell, Vanessa Ford, Donna Mayhew, Shaun McCarty, Bambi Alford, and Lisa Simmons.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Glenn and Virginia Greene’s names to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, P.O. Box 290369, Nashville, TN 37229-0369 or Hillsboro Church of Christ, 5800 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215.
