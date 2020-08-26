Dr. S. Kelley Moseley passed away on August 21, 2020, at his home in Houston, TX. He was the son of the late Stanley and Dorothy L. Blythe Moseley of Owensboro. Kelley received a Bachelor of Business Administration from George Washington University in 1967, a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University in 1970, and a Doctorate of Public Health from the University of Texas School of Public Health in 1974. He was a Professor and Program Director at Texas Women’s University in Houston, Associate Professor and Director at the University of Houston Clear Lake and Faculty Consultant for the Pan American Health Organization/United Nations Development Programme in Kingston Jamaica. Dr. Moseley also served as a consultant to the healthcare field. He worked closely with Dr. Michael DeBakey providing technical assistance to over 200 international health care facilities to recruit personnel for international assignments. He authored over 40 articles and book chapters.
He served on many boards including the board of Sheltering Arms Senior Services, Veterans Administration Medical Center in Houston, Care for Elders, American College of Healthcare Executives, Texas Medical Center Library, USA Institute of Managed Care, National Hospice Organization and was chairman of the board of the New Age Hospice.
Kelley was an avid genealogist and made many trips to Whitesville to research his family tree and spend time with his extended family. His passion for genealogy and local history, combined with his philanthropy, lead to the founding of Whitesville Historical Society where he served as chairman of the board of directors.
Kelley was a golf coach for the ARC of Fort Bend’s Special Olympics’ team. He loved country music, dancing and eating out with friends. In his younger days he competed in triathlons. Kelley leaves behind many who will miss his great conversations and smiles.
A celebration of Kelley’s life will be held at Whitesville Historical Society at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, the private service will be live-streamed on the Whitesville Historical Society Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, Kelley requested contributions to the Whitesville Historical Society, P.O. Box 231, 10143 Highway 54, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Commented