LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Shannon Bridgmon Rinaldo, 46, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Monday, July 27, 2020. A University of Kentucky graduate, she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology (1997), an MBA (2001) and a Ph.D. in business (2008). She and her 4-year-old and husband moved to Lubbock that year, and she began her career as a professor of marketing at Texas Tech, obtaining tenure in 2015. At TTU, Shannon earned numerous awards and recognition for teaching and research publication in the science of marketing. Her extensive travels were a part of her lifelong love of learning.
Shannon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norma Farmer Bridgmon, Shelby Samuel Davidson, and Jean and Howard Carrico. She is survived by her son, Aidan Samuel Rinaldo; and her husband, Jason Christopher Rinaldo, of Lubbock; mother Angie Davidson Campbell and stepfather Bob Campbell; father and stepmother Steve and Fabyan Bridgmon of Owensboro; brother Steve (Samuel) Bridgmon of Nashville; stepsiblings Kristina (and husband Alan) Wink, Christina and Adam Huff, Danny Murphy, and Kevin and Terri Murpy; two adored cousins, Clarissa Bridgmon Smith and Justin (wife, Julie) Bridgmon, all of Daviess County; and goddaughter Poppy Cundiff of Austin, Texas; as well as several Davidson cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends across the world.
The Dr. Shannon Rinaldo Scholarship has been established in honor of Shannon’s 13 years of service to the Rawls College of Business. Shannon’s work in the area of marketing has influenced countless graduate and undergraduate students. She will continue to impact students through her scholarship supporting undergraduate students with a preference for those participating in undergraduate research. Endowed scholarships are managed by the Texas Tech Foundation and exist in perpetuity. Gifts can be pledged up to five years and are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Gifts are made to the Texas Tech Foundation, Inc, a 501(c)(3). For those wishing to contribute online: https://donate.give2tech.com//?fid=IA000614 or checks to the Texas Tech Foundation (please include Shannon Rinaldo in memo) can be mailed to: Rawls College of Business, Office of Development, MS 42101, Lubbock, TX 79409.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Venue on Broadway (2202 Broadway St., Lubbock, TX 79401). Masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited seating, services will be streamed live on her web page at www.combestfamily
