Dr. Terry James Witt, M.D. passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, after a battle with cancer (Melanoma). He was a well-respected physician, who practiced medicine in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for 40 years before retiring to Florida. He always felt honored to serve his many patients and community.
He was the son of the late Nisa and Jim Witt of Owensboro and was also preceded in death by his son, Jamie Witt.
He is survived by his wife, Caryl Witt; daughters Heather (Dave) Brown of Westminster, Colorado, Cresta (Alan) Stewart of Chapin, South Carolina, and Autumn (Dave) Boyd of Chattanooga, Tennessee; stepsons Ryan (Nancy) Ploger of Bradenton, Florida, and Troy (Nicole) Ploger, M.D. of St. Petersburg, Florida; two sisters, Roxi Witt and Crystal (Robert) Swope, both of Owensboro. Dr. Witt is also survived by seven grandchildren, including Hunter Brown, Hannah, Molly and Ava Stewart, Sam, Tyson, and Vivian Boyd and Lillian, Lyla and Olivia Ploger; plus many special and dear friends.
Dr. Witt was born in Long Beach, California, but spent his youth in Owensboro. His college years included the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and Western Kentucky University, and he continued on to earn his medical degree from University of Louisville, finishing his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at USAF Medical Center Keesler. He served his country from 1968-1975 in the U.S. Air Force before moving to Murfreesboro.
Completing his Eagle Scout badge at age 14, he went on to become a naturalist, conservationist and outdoorsman. As an adult, for over 35 years, the sport of bird watching took him around the world in order to locate more than 6,500 of the 10,000 world species of birds. He managed to visit every continent, including at least 38 countries. Well known and highly accomplished, Dr. Witt was at one time ranked as #33 on the list of world birders.
Although bird watching became a passion, Dr. Witt enjoyed many other activities including, golf, fishing, kayaking, bowling, fossil hunting, herpetology, reading and most especially spending time with his beloved family.
Private family service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or to a charity of your choice.
