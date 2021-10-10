CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Dr. of Pharmacy, Thomas H. Coomes Jr., 70, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at CHI Memorial Hospital, in Chattanooga. Tommy was born and raised in Owensboro, son of Thomas H. Coomes Sr. and Virgie Snyder and brother of Bruce Coomes of Owensboro.
He is survived by his wife, Lewan; his three children, Arina, Danaly and Alea; his brother; and many other relatives.
A memorial service for Tommy will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Tamarack Road in Owensboro.
