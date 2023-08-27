Dr. Wayne Carroll Myers passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He chose cremation and will be returned to the Fairview farm where he was born to Mary Laura Myers and John Carroll Myers in 1937. Dr. Myers graduated from Wayne State University in 1959 with a doctor of pharmacy degree and went on to graduate in 1970 from the University of Tennessee with a doctorate in radiology. He practiced in Louisville, Owensboro, and Greenville. He retired in 2020.
Dr. Myers was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Daniel; and sister, Mary Ann Myers.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Weaver Myers; sons, Jeffrey (Liz) Myers of Louisville and Dr. Stephen D. (Beth) Myers of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughters, Lori Myers of Murphreesboro, Tennessee and Jennifer (Korey) Connelly, Lexington; eight grandchildren; two brothers, James (Audrey) Myers of Livonia, Michigan and Stephen “Butch” (Vicki) Myers of Elkton; and sister, Trudy Myers Sova of Hopkinsville.
He will be remembered by family and friends as a generous and fun loving, husband, father, brother, and friend.
Expressions of sympathy should be donations to his charity of choice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee (800) 608-3023 or your favorite charity.
