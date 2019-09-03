Dr. William "DOC" Elkin Pearson Jr, 89, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. He was born in Madison County on June 4, 1930, to the late William Elkin Pearson and Ethel Bogie Pearson. Dr. Pearson was a neurosurgeon in Owensboro for 28 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He loved his church family at Parrish Avenue Church of Christ and enjoyed race cars and the Kentucky Wildcats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Ann Pearson Walters.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Suzanne VanConia Pearson; a daughter, Malinda Pearson Tolleson (Curtis); two sons, William Elkin Pearson III (Karen) and Joseph David Pearson; a stepdaughter, Angel Nightingale; and eight grandchildren.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m on Thursday and after 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, Parrish Avenue Church of Christ, 2302 West Parrish Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301, or Wendell Foster, P. O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42302.
