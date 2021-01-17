Dr. William Neil Padgett, 83, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home. Dr. Padgett was born in Florence, South Carolina, and was raised in PeeDee, South Carolina. He graduated from Davidson College in 1959 and the Medical University of South Carolina in 1963, where he completed his internship and residency in 1968. As a lieutenant commander in the Navy, he was assigned as a physician to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he served until 1970. Dr. Padgett came to Owensboro in 1970, where he practiced obstetrics and gynecology until his retirement in 2002. Through the course of his career, he delivered more than 8,000 babies.
Dr. Padgett was actively involved in his profession as a member of the American, Kentucky and Daviess County medical associations, a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a diplomat to the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He truly made Owensboro his home and was actively involved in positions of leadership with local volunteer, community and business activities. Dr. Padgett’s personal interests included snow skiing, antiques, fine art, hunting and fishing. A charming and gifted raconteur, it was always a delight to be in his company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Neil Sr. and Anna Rowan Padgett; and a daughter, Annie Padgett Human.
Dr. Padgett is survived by his wife, Patti Schaber Padgett; his daughters, Ashely Padgett Bradley and her husband, Jared, of Nashville, Teneesee, and Ellen Padgett of Seattle; his stepdaughter, Caitlyn Schaber and stepson Tony Schaber, both of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Townes Bradley, Indio Bradley and Friday Bradley; his step-grandchild, Alexis Schaber; his sister, Sue Padgett Rowell of Perth, Australia; and his brother, John Padgett and his wife, Kathy, of Chapin, South Carolina.
The service for Dr. Padgett will be private. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. The service may be viewed Thursday morning on Dr. Padgett’s obituary page at www.glennfuneral
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the local Shop-With-A-Cop or the St. Joseph Peace Mission.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Dr. W. Neil Padgett may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented