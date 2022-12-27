Drexel “Howard” Peyton, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 20, 2022. He was born in Patesville, KY to the late Leroy and Nellie Peyton on May 4, 1933. Howard was an active member of First Baptist Church. He retired as a printer from the Louisville Courier Journal. Howard enjoyed UK basketball, playing cards, and outdoor activities. He also had a heart for taking care of people and loved spending time with his family.
Howard is survived by his wife, Clara Peyton; daughter, Sandy (Larry) Wagner; son, Douglas Peyton; grandchildren, Donna (Phillip) Prentice and Claire (Mike) Smith; great-grandchildren, Oliver Prentice, Alessandra Prentice, and Annemarie Prentice; brother, Ronald (Joan) Peyton and sister, Glenda Alexander.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at noon. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented