CENTERTOWN — Dru Barrett, 32, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1988, in Owensboro, the son of Justin and Shannon Barrett Coots. Dru was a member of Cleaton Baptist Church/Centertown United Methodist Church, worked for the City of Centertown and enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his girls and his family. He was also quite a jokester.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Junior and Betty Lou Barrett and Oval C. Coots.
Dru is survived by his wife, Taeh Cartwright Barrett; daughters Harmony, Addisyn, Jessalynn and unborn Baby Barrett; parents Shannon and Justin Coots; grandmother Faye Coots; father-in-law and mother-in-law Bro. and Mrs. Todd Cartwright; aunt Jennifer Segers (Steve); uncles Robbie Creek, Terry (Michelle) Creek, Shane (Jill) Barrett and Clayton Coots; and several extended family members.
Dru’s family is rejoicing about him being in heaven with Jesus and his Papaw and Mamaw.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Todd Cartwright officiating. Burial will follow in Walton Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
Due to state requirements, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
