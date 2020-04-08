GREENVILLE — Duard Browning, 90, of Greenville, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mr. Browning was born July 17, 1929, in Muhlenberg County, where he retired as a coal miner and a farmer. He was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Browning is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Browning; son Steve Browning; and parents Ira “Hutch” Browning and Gladys Combs Browning.
Survivors include his son, Dr. William (Elaine) Browning of Greenville; grandsons Brian Massa of Cincinnati, Scott Massa of Chicago and Matt (Kelley) Browning of Houston; granddaughters April (Jeremy) Jessup of Browder and Andrea (Tshepo) Libe of Bowling Green; sister Lavonne Webster of Greenville; and five great-grandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Browning will be private for immediate family only, with private burial. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
