Dundee-Johney R. Shreve, 56, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was born in Chalmette, Louisiana, on Dec. 14, 1963.
Johney spent most of his life working on the river. He spent the last 12 years as a respected riverboat captain for Evansville Marine Service. In 2020, Johney’s boat, Gentry B, was renamed the Capt. Johney S. Johney spent his time buying classic cars and traveling down south to Crusin’ the Coast. He loved seafood, lemonade and Waylon Jennings.
Johney came from a large family, having nine children, David Shreve, Natasha Shreve, Nikkita (Matthew) Barr, Heather Shreve, Dakota Shreve, Jeffrey Harder, Zach Shreve, Blake Harder and Kendra (Cody) Hart; 12 grandkids; seven nieces and nephews; and his siblings, Donald, Jimmie, Linda, Gerald and Michelle.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Shirley Shreve; and his nephew, Michael Shreve.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Matt Shaffer officiating. Burial will be at Midkiff Cemetery near Dundee. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time Tuesday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, we can only seat half of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
