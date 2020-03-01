Durwood Nation Rafferty, 94, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Dec. 17, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Everett and Tina Nation Rafferty. Durwood was a 1944 graduate of Daviess County High School. He loved people and people loved him. If he liked you, he would tease you.
Durwood was a World War II Marine Corps veteran. He served his country with pride. He was a Local 181 operator for over 50 years. He enjoyed being a member of the Gideon’s and was devoted to the cause. He was a member of Glenville Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he served as chairman of the deacons, training union director, trustee and other positions. He had a passion for farming. Durwood was always one who had time for you.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jackson Rafferty, in March 2016. They had been married 67 years and are now reunited at the gates of Heaven. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers Harvey Thomas Rafferty and Norman Rafferty.
Survivors include his daughters, Janice Smith (Gary) of Beaver Dam and Rebecca Boykin (George) of Owensboro; grandchildren Tim Smith (Tammy) of Beaver Dam, Jarrod Smith (Lynsie) of Hartford, Brad Boykin (Kara) of Dexter and Karah McNally (Matt) of Almo; great-grandchildren McKenna Dunning, Alec Smith (Summer), Zach Smith, Warren Smith, Wyatt Smith, Whitley Smith, Jake Boykin and two on the way: Levi McNally, due in weeks, and great-grandbaby Smith, coming in late summer; great-great-grandchild Clayton Reid Dunning; and three brothers, Adron Rafferty, Bobby Rafferty and Everett Rafferty II.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 1133, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Durwood’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care, love and concern.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
