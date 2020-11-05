Dusty T. Embry, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 2, 1949, in Breckinridge County to the late Ozna Demur Embry and Martha Roberts Embry. Dusty retired from Western Kentucky Gas, where he worked as a service technician. He was a local drummer playing in multiple venues since 1964 and was a member of Goldie’s Backstage Band for 16 years. He was an avid car collector and a member of the Sunset Cruisers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Embry; and a nephew, Hugh David Edds Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Boarman (David); granddaughter Rae Boarman; sister Ondra Edds; and nephew Steven Edds.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
