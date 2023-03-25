Dwain “Dean” Carlton, 75, was called to his Heavenly home Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. He was born Nov. 8, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Mary Lou Shahan Carlton and Allie Clinton Carlton. Dean had many names, including Deano, Mr. C, and the most important one, Poppy.
He was a 1965 graduate of Daviess County High School. He earned his B.S. in industrial education in 1969 & M.A. in 1972 from Western Kentucky University. Further pursuing his education, he then earned various administration certificates at WKU in 1982. Dean showed his love for teaching by being an educator for a total of 34 years. He started in 1969 at Daviess County High School teaching classes in advanced drafting and electronics. He was there for three years before he was led to Hancock County to start a program called “World of Construction and Manufacturing” on the middle school level. He loved the student interaction projects like building storage buildings, designing race cars, and launching model rockets. He taught at Hancock County Middle School for 18 years before changing gears to administration. He was Hancock County High School’s assistant principal for six and half years and Hawesville Elementary principal for six and half years before retiring from education.
Dean was in the United States Army Reserves for 20 years. While serving as a drill instructor, a job he excelled at, he received several prestigious recognitions including the “Instructor of the Year 100th Division 1972” and “ Centuryman of the year by the 1001 Division, 1972”. He remained in the Reserves until 1991 when he retired with the rank of Major.
He was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Daviess County where he served in various positions like Treasurer, Trustee, and Sunday school teacher. Dean was also a long-time board member for Yelvington Campground. He was an active member in the Lewisport Lion’s Club for ten years and served the community as a Red Cross volunteer for ten years.
Dean had a great sense of humor; he enjoyed joking around and had a kind heart for others. He said “If I’m not kidding around, it is just not me. I always thought you could work hard but play hard too.” He worked hard in the woods on his small farm; he had a desire for it to look like a park. Traveling was also his passion. He had a zest for adventure and exploring. He and Donna vacationed in 48 of the United States and five foreign countries.
Dean loved being surrounded by his family. Those cherishing his memory and love include his wife of 53 years, Donna Brown Carlton; two daughters, Amy Fegenbush (Warren) of San Marcos, California and Holly Byrd (Jon Jay) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Fegenbush, Abigail Jayne Byrd, Andrew Carlton Fegenbush, Wesley Samuel Fegenbush, and Allie Grace Byrd; and a brother-in-law, Victor Kirk Brown (Katie) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 9310 Highway 1389, Daviess County. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bethlehem U.M.C. Carlton Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be provided at visitation and service.
