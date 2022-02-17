Dwayne Edge, 74, of Owensboro, passed away on February 15, 2022, at the Heartford House. Born January 24, 1948, in Daviess County to Paul Edge & Reatha Compton, he was a self-employed custom carpenter.
Dwayne is preceded in death by his father, Paul Edge; mother, Reatha Compton Dunn; stepmother, Joan Edge; brothers, Butch Grant, Steve Edge, and Larry Edge; and his beloved dog, Turkey.
Dwayne leaves behind his daughter, Nancy Edge; son, Tom (Tara) Edge; brother, Richard (Kathy) Grant; sisters, Rita Diane (Dave) Stephenson, Terri (Tom) Carrico, Stacy Foster, and Tamara Harper; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
