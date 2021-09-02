Dwayne Hazelwood, 56, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at U of L hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 9, 1964, to Louis Hazelwood and the late Mary Ann Hazelwood. Dwayne was a production manager and foreman for 28 years, taking great pride in his work for Southern Tank and Manufacturing. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed being out in nature and riding his side by side. Most of all, Dwayne loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his friends.
Along with his father, Dwayne is survived by his wife, Sherry Smith Hazelwood; his daughter, Jessica (Shay) Owens; his stepsons, Josh and Jordan Profitt; his granddaughter, Maddie Lee Owens; seven additional grandchildren; and his brother, Dale Hazelwood.
Services will be 6 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hazelwood.
