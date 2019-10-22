WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. -- Dwayne Keith Evans, 59, of White House, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 26, 1960, in Owensboro to Donald Diego and Mary Ellen DeJarnette Evans. He worked as the public health administrator for the State of Tennessee before his illness and had previously been employed for 15 years as the district manager of Middle Tennessee for Cracker Barrel. He loved playing guitar and was a friend to everyone he met. He was a tremendous husband, stepfather, stepgrandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He made a great impression on everyone he met and his legacy of love will live on forever.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Luanne Evans, White House; stepson Christian Clinard, Hendersonville, Tenn.; stepdaughter Katie Clinard (Matt) Rutkowski, Cleveland, Tenn.; brother Donald (Donna) Evans; nephew Michael Evans, all of Louisville; stepgrandchild Sloane Rutkowski; a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23, service at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating and with Devon Righter, Greg Jennings, Melvyn Evans, Mike Burns, Tom Fryman and Greg Harris serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. in Hillcrest Cemetery. Remains rest at Austin and Bell Funeral Home, 533 Highway 76, White House, TN 37188; 615-672-5000; www.austinandbell.com.
