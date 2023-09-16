CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — Dwight Lee Bowman Sr. (Lee), 73, passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at United Clarksburg Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia with his loving children by his side. The youngest of eight, Lee was born Dec. 21, 1949, in Owensboro, where he spent his childhood and would eventually attend Owensboro High School before enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 18.
Lee was stationed in Chu Lai, Vietnam with the 23rd Infantry Division “Americal”, proudly serving his country from 1968 to 1971 before returning home to Owensboro to start a family and later relocating to North Carolina where he began his 13-year career in business management, managing rental cottages along the Outer Banks and later managing several different restaurants. Lee would ultimately find his home among the hills of West Virginia in 1987 and has been residing in Fairmont, West Virginia for the last 35 years. After an injury took Lee off the job, he dedicated his life to caring for and raising his children.
Lee enjoyed his time camping, fishing, golfing, sitting on his porch drinking coffee, working outdoors, and watching football and basketball, forever supporting his home team, the Kentucky Wildcats, as a diehard Big Blue fan. Lee loved nothing more than spending time with his family, his dog, Phoebe, and his friends, of which he had many as a true people person who didn’t know a stranger.
Lee was proceeded in death by his wife of 41 years, Betty (Freeland) Bowman; mother, Frances Bates Bowman; father, James Hilary Bowman; stepfather, Andy Watson; brothers, A.C. Bowman and Dale Bowman; sisters, Ann Bowman, Mary Bowman, and Dean Thomas; niece, Gina; and nephews, Jimbo and Little A.C.
He is survived by his four children, Dwight Lee Bowman, Jr. (Salanda) of Owensboro, LeAnn Stevens (Jason) of Fairmont, West Virginia, Sarah Jones (Isaac) of Grafton, West Virginia, and Dennis Bowman (Shelby) of Fairmont, West Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Helana Payne (Nathan) of Greenwood, Indiana, Adrianna Kelley (Cameron) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brylee, Jarron, Brayden, and Brantley Stevens, Logan and Arabella Jones, and Jordynn and Layla Bowman; four great-grandchildren, Isaiah Lee Payne, Mia Faith Derickson, Norah Juliette Kelley, and Rowan Archer Kelley, expected November 2023; brother, Harold Bowman (Sandy) of Chesapeake, Virginia; sister, Judy Morris (Dennis) of Owensboro; nephew, Scott Bowman (Stacy) of Omaha, Nebraska, who he was particularly close to; along with several other nephews, nieces, and cousins who he loved very much; as well
as many friends, including his longtime best friend, Rich Price.
Lee spent many years of his life battling against various health issues, but never did his faith waver or spirit dampen. He was the definition of strength, fighting to the very end, deeply loved and admired by all who had the honor of knowing him.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Home Health for the exceptional care they provided for Lee over the last year.
In honoring Lee’s wishes, he will be cremated and no public viewing or service will be held.
Care by Domico Funeral Home, Inc. in Fairmont, Virginia.
