HARTFORD — Dwight Vaughn, 79, of Hartford passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. The Ohio County native was born April 14, 1943, to the late Orville and Thelma (Porter) Vaughn. Dwight graduated from Butler County High School. He worked for Peabody Coal Company and in the oil fields for Harken Oil Company, and then retired after 15 years with Hercules Petroleum as an oilfield supervisor. He was a member of Adaburg Baptist Church. Dwight enjoyed racing of all kinds, especially NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Dwight also was preceded in death by his sister, Frieda Dalton, and brother, Jackie Vaughn.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Layton (Huff) Vaughn; daughter, Jennifer Stafford, and husband, Chris; sons, Timothy Dwight Vaughn, and wife, Susan, and Jeffery Dayne Vaughn and fiancé, Marcia Evitts, all of Ohio County; seven grandchildren, TeAra Nicole Albin (Ryan), Timothy Kyle Vaughn, Mary Elaine Vaughn (Drew Eckles), Lauren Nicole Thomas, Emilee Grace Thomas, Kalee Stafford Vanover (Colby), and Mollie Brooke Vaughn; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Penny Neal; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Dwight Vaughn are private. The family will have a graveside service in the Huntsville cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories for Dwight’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
