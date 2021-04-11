Dyann Head Lashbrook, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Henry Sr. and Alice Unsel Head.
Dyann served as a social worker for 25 years and was a member of Thruston United Methodist Church. She was a great cook, her specialty being cupcakes. She and her sisters baked and decorated all of the family wedding cakes. Dyann had a love for softball. She played until she was 55 and coached for many years. She was a natural-born caretaker, caring for her family by being the best mother, grandmother, sister and aunt they could imagine. Dyann’s favorite title was Mamaw Lashbrook, which she was given by her beloved grandchildren. She loved watching her grandchildren’s ballgames especially. Dyann will be remembered for always being able to put a smile on someone’s face with her fun-loving nature and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Tyler Lashbrook Sr.; her sister, Debra Lynn Taliaferro; and her brother, Johnny D. Head.
Those left to perfect her cupcake recipe are her children, Jeff Lashbrook (Terri), William Tyler “Ty” Lashbrook Jr. (Linda) and Dayna Robbins (Roger); her grandchildren, William Tyler Lashbrook III, Brook Robbins, Taylor Lashbrook and Samantha Robbins; her siblings, Donna McDaniel, Derror Head (Jane), Dane Zoglmann, Dalynda Welborn and Henry Head Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Mike Taliaferro.
The service will be noon Tuesday at Thruston United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church.
All who attend the visitation shall enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the funeral home.
Visitors shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Thruston United Methodist Church, 5551 KY-405, Owensboro, KY 42303.
