FORDSVILLE — Dylan Shane Morris, 18, of Fordsville, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was a manager at McDonald’s in Beaver Dam and was a member of Olaton Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Leonard and Ilene Staples, William and Delores Novak, Ralph and Maybell Blair and Elmer and Norma Morris; uncles Mark Novak, Terry Novak, Richard Novak and Danny McCaslin; and aunts Ann Gregory and Janice McCaslin.
Survivors include his parents, Nicholas and Geneva Morris of Fordsville; brothers Devin Morris, Aiden Morris and Dallas Shultz, all of Fordsville; grandparents Kenneth and Lynetta Novak of Fordsville, Debra Morris of Hartford and Jaime and Michelle Morris of Owensboro; aunt Erica Morris of Fordsville; uncle Michael Morris of Hartford; his beloved dog, Rosco; several great uncles and aunts; several cousins; and all his family at Beaver Dam McDonald’s.
Services will be private with burial following in Roseville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Fordsville Baptist Church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
