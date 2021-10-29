SACRAMENTO — Dynis Allen Davis, 65, of Sacramento went home to be with the Lord Wednesday at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mount Vernon, Indiana. Dynis Allen Davis was born April 12, 1956, in McLean County to the late Lawrence Coleman and Alice Marie Ellis Davis and was married to the former Elizabeth Ann Douglas March 16, 1975. Dynis retired as a security guard from Peabody Coal Mines, attended Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with both his family and friends, especially his granddaughters, and talking to people about the Lord. In addition to his parents, Dynis was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Davis; two daughters, Cindy Douglas (Wilbur) of Greenville and Lisa Eaves (Mike) of Sacramento; two granddaughters, Emily Eaves and Meagen Eaves; two sisters, Dorris Smiley (Lester) of Madisonville and Sherril Duncan (Buck) of Central City; a sister-in-law, June Davis of Sacramento; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Douglas (Liz) of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Kyle Stroud officiating. Burial will be in the West Schoolhouse Cemetery in Sacramento with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Dynis’ family from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Dynis’ services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Dynis Allen Davis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
