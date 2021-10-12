E. Carolyn Young, 65, of Whitesville, passed away October 9, 2021, at her home. She was born November 9, 1955, in Owensboro, to the late Irvin Sr. and Opal Robinson. Carolyn loved being outdoors; she could tell you the name of every wildflower and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Irvin Robinson Jr.; and her sister, Dale Robinson.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Fred Young; her children, Stacy (Jeremy) Hamilton-Davidson and Paul M. Hamilton; her grandchildren, Anastacia Hamilton, Brittany Davidson, and Laine Hamilton; her great-grandchildren, Addilynn and Hunter; her sisters, Ruby Oliver, Jean Clarke, and Shelly (Alan) Ezell; her brother, Richard (NeNe) Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Carolyn Young may be offered online at ww.glenncares.com.
