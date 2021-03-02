CENTRAL CITY — E.J. Strader, 92, of Central City, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Mr. Strader was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and charter member of Temple Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran and Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Strader.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jimmy and Trudy Moore.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. E.W. Greenwalt officiating. Burial to follow. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
