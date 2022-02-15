E. Shannon Jasper, 95, of Owensboro, died of Covid-19 complications on February 11, 2022.
He served in the Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged, where he then moved to Portland and married Barbara. Staying for a very short time in Oregon, they moved back to his hometown of Owensboro, where they would have one child, Pamela. In 1949, the family moved to Reno, Nevada, where he would work in the roofing industry, and there would be two more children born, Michelle and John.
In 1980, Shannon divorced Barbara and married a lovely woman, Barbie, and they remained married for several years. After they divorced, he would then move back to his hometown of Owensboro, where he spent time with his remaining siblings and their families. In 2012, he met a lovely lady, Judith, and they stayed together until October 2021. That same month, he was placed in a memory care facility until his death.
Shannon lived a very full life. He had many friends and traveled as much as possible.
Upon his request, there will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
