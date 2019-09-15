Earl Cotton, 80, of Owensboro, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Hanson on March 8, 1939, to the late Ivan Cotton and Beatrice Nance Cotton. Earl worked as a mechanic at Miller's Garage for over 20 years, and then was self-employed until his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Cotton Raley; a grandson, Dale Yonts; a brother, Gene Cotton; and a sister, Barbara Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Lane Cotton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Charlie Vickers and Earlene and John Docimo; a son, Ivan Cotton; 10 grandchildren, Lyndsay Gaynor, Britney Kirtley, Kevin Yonts, Amanda White, Jeff Cotton, Kendra Hazelip, Ronnie Cotton, Jaclyn Beckham and Stephanie Orth; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Starr of Casa Grande, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Earl Cotton Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
