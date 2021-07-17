CENTERTOWN — Earl Glenn McKeown, born May 27, 1946, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, completed Wood Badge leadership training in Boy Scouts of America, earning Wood Badge beads, and was a retired engineer from TVA-Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lennie and Dorothy Coleman (Ballard) McKeown; and siblings Harold Clay McKeown, Freda Marie Boyd, Wendell Leon McKeown, Onieta Louise Farmer, James Darrell McKeown and Janice Ilene McKeown.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Gail (Allen) McKeown; sons Cary Reid McKeown and Adam Kyle (Vanessa Kay Salvato) McKeown; step-grandchildren Donovan Salvato, Brittani Cheyenne (Marc) Fisher, Jacob D’Andrew Salvato; step-great-grandchildren, Addyson Grace Salvato and Phoenix Edward Fisher; and sisters Wanda Faye Luellen and Agnes Carlene Cook.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Eugene Pillow officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lone Star Cemetery.
Remembrance donations may be made to Lone Star Cemetery, 161 Allen Lane, Centertown, KY 42328.
Pallbearers will be Trendell Luellen, Tommy Post, Eric Gregoty Vender, Jayson Dale McKeown, Toby Juttson Sheffield and Donovan Salvato.
