Earl J. Henderson, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 4, 1938, in Daviess County to the late J.T. Henderson and Addie Conrad Henderson. Earl worked for W.R. Grace and Dow Chemical as a lab technician and was a member of Christ Redeemer Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marvadean Knapp, and a brother, William Henderson.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Carol Henderson; sons, Larry Henderson (Doris) and Kevin Westerfield (Carolyn); daughters, Debra Gutzmer (Mark), Kathy Riggs (John), Dianna Moser (James), and Erin Hunter; 11 grandchildren, Jake Westerfield, Blake Riggs, Brandon Riggs, Brittany Riggs, Breanna Riggs, Nicholas Gutzmer (Emily), Jared Gutzmer, Austin Moser (Haley), Adam Moser, Alec Moser (Shelby), and Bryson Calloway; seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
