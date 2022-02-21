CORBIN — Earl Lynn Minton, 59, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2022, at Corbin Health and Rehab in Corbin. He was born in Hartford, on October 26, 1962.
Earl was a member of the Gethsemane Bible Baptist Church in Corbin. He graduated from Centertown Grade School and worked at Tamerlane Industries for several years. Earl loved everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lynn Minton and sister, Susan Annette Minton Hawkins.
Survivors include his mother, Sue Mellott Minton; brother, John Minton(Gina); three nephews, Nathan, Kevin and Andrew Woolen; two nieces, Brianna Minton and Elizabeth (Keyley) Smith; three great-nephews and four great-nieces.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Dr. Roger Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery in Centertown.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented