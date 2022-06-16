Earl Nash, 69, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born in Whitesville December 9, 1952, to Stella and Ishmael Nash. He served in the National Guard as an Army Reservist, worked as a skilled laborer, and retired from Century Aluminum. His passion was farming, and he worked as an entrepreneur, running a farm and farmer’s market.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Paul.
In addition to his mother, Stella, Earl is survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Jeremy (Tiffany), Gary (Tess), and Keith (Jillian); six grandchildren, Haley, Audrey, Kelsey, Henry, Parker, and Lucas; as well as brothers, Leon (RoseMary), Randy (Jackie), Wilson (Linda), Allen (Robin), and Kenny (Sheila); and a sister, Susan Nash Fisher (Rick).
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be shared as a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with the burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
