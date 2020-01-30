HARDINSBURG — Earl O’Reilly, 78, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and retired from Olin Chemical Company.
Survivors include his wife, Rita O’Reilly; son Danny O’Reilly; daughters Mary Basham, Frances Froman, Rose Alexander and Laura O’Reilly; and brothers Herbert O’Reilly and Paul O’Reilly.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy: St. Romuald School.
